Marilyn Puttmann of Kingsley, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 214 Clarendon Street, Kingsley, IA 51028.

Marilyn was born on February 22, 1932, in South Dakota. She is a retired teacher from the Kingsley-Pierson School District.

