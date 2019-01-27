Marjorie Anderson

Marjorie Elaine (Jacobs) Anderson of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Jan. 28, 2019, with a family gathering.
Marjorie was born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Sioux City. She attended Emerson Elementary School and graduated from Central High School. Marjorie married Clayton W. Smith and they had 10 children. Marjorie now has 24 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Marjorie worked as an upholster, part-time reporter, Tupperware saleswoman, and waitress, and had a 25-year career in Swedish massage therapy. She trained others in massage therapy, and offered workshops at colleges, hospital and the YMCA camp in Lake Okoboji, Iowa.
Marjorie learned line dancing from Sally at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations and taught line dancing in Le Mars, Iowa, for 25 years. She also enjoyed volunteering with puzzles and Wii bowing. Marjorie's optimistic personality has helped along with her faith in God's plans for her.