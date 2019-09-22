{{featured_button_text}}
Marlene Vanderloo

Marlene (Bornholtz) Vanderloo of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 234 Fifth St., Merrill, IA 51038.

Her children are Jodi and Doug Stevenson and Jarrod and Sandra Vanderloo. She has two grandchildren.

Marlene was born on Sept. 17, 1939. She worked in Sioux City as a secretary for several years. Marlene is active with the Leeds All-School Reunion committee and St. John's Lutheran Church. Marlene is a huge sports fan.

