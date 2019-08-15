Marshall Sohm of Danbury, Iowa, will celebrate his 80th birthday at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25 at Sana Hall in Danbury.
Cards may be sent to 402 Fifth St., Danbury, IA 51019.
His children are Monica and Kyle Schmidt of Danbury, Bern and Tonya Sohm of Ogden, Iowa, Joan Sohm of Battle Creek, Iowa, Ed and Jenni Sohm of Battle Creek, Jo and Tina Sohm of Ida Grove, Iowa, and Teresa and Rob McMillen of Ida Grove. He has 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Marshall was born on Aug. 25, 1939. He married Mary Ann on Sept. 8, 1962. Marshall was a farmer, where he row cropped, and raised cattle, hogs and sheep. He was a 4-H leader, an EMT instructor and a HAM radio operator. He is currently retired from farming, but still raises sheep and continues to donate blood. He has donated almost 27 gallons over the years.