Martin Gubbels of Sioux City will celebrate his 95th birthday during Thanksgiving week.
Martin was born on Nov. 26, 1926. He married Theresa Siegner (deceased) of Vail, Iowa. Until his retirement, Martin owned and barbered in Marty's Barbershop on Morningside Ave. He is active playing cards, planting flower and vegetable gardens, and leading the rosary every week. Marty currently resides at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.
His children are Mary Kay (Denny) Smid of Omaha, Neb.; Jim (Cindy) Gubbels of Reno, Nev.; and Joe (Debbie) Gubbels of Rosemount, Minn. Marty has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.