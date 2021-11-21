 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Martin Gubbels

Martin Gubbels

Martin Gubbels of Sioux City will celebrate his 95th birthday during Thanksgiving week.

Martin was born on Nov. 26, 1926. He married Theresa Siegner (deceased) of Vail, Iowa. Until his retirement, Martin owned and barbered in Marty's Barbershop on Morningside Ave. He is active playing cards, planting flower and vegetable gardens, and leading the rosary every week. Marty currently resides at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.

His children are Mary Kay (Denny) Smid of Omaha, Neb.; Jim (Cindy) Gubbels of Reno, Nev.; and Joe (Debbie) Gubbels of Rosemount, Minn. Marty has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miriam Enockson

Miriam Enockson

Miriam Enockson of Sioux City will celebrate her 102nd birthday with a card shower on Saturday.

Dr. Robert Billiar

Dr. Robert Billiar

Dr. Robert Billiar of South Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday with a dinner at DAGA'S on Broadway in Dakota City on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News