Mary Ann Brubaker

Her children are Maureen (deceased), David (deceased), Angie (Dave) Via of Sioux City, Craig Brubaker of Sioux City, Robin (deceased), Scott Brubaker of Sioux City, and Lisa (Jay) Schenzel of McCook Lake. She has seven grandchildren/

Mary Ann was born on June 5, 1935, in Anthon, Iowa. She was married to David R. Brubaker on Aug. 8, 1953, in Sioux City. He passed away in 2002. She was employed as a security guard for 18 years, with most of her duty was with Great West Casualty. Mary Ann loves traveling, reading, gambling, and water aerobics.