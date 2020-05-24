Mary Ann Brubaker
View Comments

Mary Ann Brubaker

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ann Brubaker

Mary Ann Brubaker of McCook Lake, South Dakota, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 336 Lakeshore Drive, McCook Lake, SD 57049.

Her children are Maureen (deceased), David (deceased), Angie (Dave) Via of Sioux City, Craig Brubaker of Sioux City, Robin (deceased), Scott Brubaker of Sioux City, and Lisa (Jay) Schenzel of McCook Lake. She has seven grandchildren/

Mary Ann was born on June 5, 1935, in Anthon, Iowa. She was married to David R. Brubaker on Aug. 8, 1953, in Sioux City. He passed away in 2002. She was employed as a security guard for 18 years, with most of her duty was with Great West Casualty. Mary Ann loves traveling, reading, gambling, and water aerobics.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Sam Hallowell

Sam Hallowell of Hornick, Iowa, will celebrate his 99th birthday on May 15, 2020 with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News