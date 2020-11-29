Mary Ann Higgins

Mary Ann was a stay-at-home mom to five children until 1980, when she temporarily worked for an insurance claims office. After that she worked at the Tax Research Conference for six years until 1986, when she started as a word processor for the City of Sioux City. Then she moved to the Human Resources department as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 2005. During her tenure, Mary Ann also served as secretary for the Civil Service Commission and was a member of the Employee's Committee. She became a temp again until her second retirement in 2015.