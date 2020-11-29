Mary Ann Higgins will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card party on Thursday.
Cards may be sent to 1400 Indian Hills Drive Unit 202, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Mary Ann was born on Dec. 3, 1940, in Yankton, South Dakota. She married John P. Higgins on Nov. 14, 1959, in Sioux City. Their children are Julie Zediker, Lisa Felts, Tim Higgins, Shanna Duggan, and Chris Higgins. She has 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann was a stay-at-home mom to five children until 1980, when she temporarily worked for an insurance claims office. After that she worked at the Tax Research Conference for six years until 1986, when she started as a word processor for the City of Sioux City. Then she moved to the Human Resources department as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 2005. During her tenure, Mary Ann also served as secretary for the Civil Service Commission and was a member of the Employee's Committee. She became a temp again until her second retirement in 2015.
