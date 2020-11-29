 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Ann Higgins
View Comments

Mary Ann Higgins

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ann Higgins

Mary Ann Higgins will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card party on Thursday.

Cards may be sent to 1400 Indian Hills Drive Unit 202, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Mary Ann was born on Dec. 3, 1940, in Yankton, South Dakota. She married John P. Higgins on Nov. 14, 1959, in Sioux City. Their children are Julie Zediker, Lisa Felts, Tim Higgins, Shanna Duggan, and Chris Higgins. She has 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann was a stay-at-home mom to five children until 1980, when she temporarily worked for an insurance claims office. After that she worked at the Tax Research Conference for six years until 1986, when she started as a word processor for the City of Sioux City. Then she moved to the Human Resources department as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 2005. During her tenure, Mary Ann also served as secretary for the Civil Service Commission and was a member of the Employee's Committee. She became a temp again until her second retirement in 2015.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Larry Petersen

Larry Petersen of Le Mars, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News