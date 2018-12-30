Mary Gravenish-Blair

Mary Ellen Bork Gravenish-Blair of Meriden, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Meriden Community Building, 204 Eagle St.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 53, Meriden, IA 51037.
Her children are David of Meriden, Cynthia of Windsor, Colorado, Marilyn of Cherokee, Iowa, Dennis "Bim" of Cherokee, Janet of Santa Ana, California, Duane "Dewy" of Cherokee, Diane "Shy" of Remsen, Iowa, Dean of Cherokee, Darryl "Matt" of Meriden, Karen of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Dale "Mort" of Cherokee. She has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was born on Jan. 5, 1929, at home in Marcus, Iowa. She was married to Barney Gravenish and later to Jack Blair. Both preceded her in death. Mary is a longtime resident of Meriden. She was a former associate at J.C. Penney's and Bomgaars in Cherokee.