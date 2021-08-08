Mary Jane Schindel

Mary Jane was born on August 9, 1931, in South Dakota. She worked as bank manager of Farmer's State Bank of Hinton. Mary Jane married Clarence "Shorty" Schindel (deceased) on May 5, 1950. She has three children, Sandy (Tim) Vondrak of Merrill, Iowa; Brenda (Rick) Ashmore of Sioux City; and Ronald Schindel (deceased). Mary Jane has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.