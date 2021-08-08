 Skip to main content
Mary Jane Schindel
Mary Jane Schindel

Mary Jane Schindel

Mary Jane Schindel of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Monday with a family celebration.

Cards can be sent to 231 W. Progress St., Hinton, IA 51024

Mary Jane was born on August 9, 1931, in South Dakota. She worked as bank manager of Farmer's State Bank of Hinton. Mary Jane married Clarence "Shorty" Schindel (deceased) on May 5, 1950. She has three children, Sandy (Tim) Vondrak of Merrill, Iowa; Brenda (Rick) Ashmore of Sioux City; and Ronald Schindel (deceased). Mary Jane has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

