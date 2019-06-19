Mary Musselman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 29 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3700 Indian Hills Drive.
Her children are Gary (deceased) (Vicki) of North Sioux City, Charlene (Tom) of Le Mars, Iowa, Wendy (Rick), Ted (Kate), Vickie (John), Brian (Chris), and Randy, all of Sioux City. She has 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
Mary was born on June 28, 1929, in Sioux City, the daughter of Bess and Henry Kruger. She married Glenn Musselman on May 10, 1947.