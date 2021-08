Mary Rohde

Mary was born on Aug. 26, 1926, in Cherokee, Iowa. She married Daniel Rohde. Her children are Danna Plummer, Jody Mueller, John Rohde, Marty Rohde, Patti Trevett, and Rod Rohde. Mary has 19 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Mary was a registered nurse since 1948 and worked as a school nurse for ESU#1 the last years of her career.