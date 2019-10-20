Miriam Enockson of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd., Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 4000 Teton Trace, Apt. 224, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Her children are Rich (Judy) of Dakota Dunes, and Ron (Marcia) (deceased) of Burnsville, Minnesota. She has three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Miriam was born on Oct. 30, 1919, on the family farm in South Dakota.