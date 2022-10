Miriam Enockson of Sioux City will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Sunday, Oct. 30, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 4002 Teton Trace, Apt. 201, Sioux City, IA 51104.

Miriam was born on Oct. 30, 1919, on the family farm near Akron, Iowa. Her children are Richard (Judy) of Dakota Dunes; and Ron of Burnsville, Minn. Miriam has three grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 24 great-great-grandchildren.