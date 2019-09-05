{{featured_button_text}}
Myrna Beuzekom

Myrna Beuzekom of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Sunnybrook Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, in Sioux City. She requests cards but no gifts.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments