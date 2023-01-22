Nancy Lee Harrington of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday over the coming weekend with her family.

Nancy was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She loves playing cards, her "Friday Night Girls" dinner group, flowers and plants, and traveling. Her children are Susan Hunnel (Ray) Sherman of Dakota Dunes; John (Kim) Harrington of Danville, Calif.; and David (James Munn) Harrington of Palm Springs, Calif. Nancy has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.