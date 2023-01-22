 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nancy Lee Harrington

Nancy Lee Harrington

Nancy Lee Harrington of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday over the coming weekend with her family.

Cards may be sent to 4626 Country Club Blvd., Sioux City, IA 51104.

Nancy was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She loves playing cards, her "Friday Night Girls" dinner group, flowers and plants, and traveling. Her children are Susan Hunnel (Ray) Sherman of Dakota Dunes; John (Kim) Harrington of Danville, Calif.; and David (James Munn) Harrington of Palm Springs, Calif. Nancy has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Georgia Diavastes

Georgia Diavastes

Georgia Diavastes of Sioux City celebrated her 96th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cope when a narcissist is unmovable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News