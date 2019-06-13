Norm Asmussen of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 20 at Townhouse Pizza, 2701 Floyd Blvd. No gifts please.
Cards may be sent to 3638 Glen Oaks Blvd., #1, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Norm Asmussen of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 20 at Townhouse Pizza, 2701 Floyd Blvd. No gifts please.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Cards may be sent to 3638 Glen Oaks Blvd., #1, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.