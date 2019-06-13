{{featured_button_text}}

Norm Asmussen of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 20 at Townhouse Pizza, 2701 Floyd Blvd. No gifts please.

Cards may be sent to 3638 Glen Oaks Blvd., #1, Sioux City, IA 51104.

