Norma J. Kimbell

Norma J. Kimbell

Norma J. Kimbell of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Cards may be sent to 3112 Jackson St., Sioux City, IA 51104.

Norma was born on Feb. 4, 1923, in Allen, Neb. She was a dental assistant for Drs. Barnes and Prahl and developed and directed the Dental Assistant Program at Western Iowa Tech until her retirement. Norma married Earl R. Kimbell (deceased) on March 13, 1943, in Allen. Her children are Chris Clark of Sioux City; Linda Kimbell (Tony Cortina) of Morehead City, N.C.; Steve (Terri) Kimbell of Sioux City; and Sue (Colin) Minehart of Albert Lea, Minn. Norma has 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

