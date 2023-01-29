Norma J. Kimbell

Norma was born on Feb. 4, 1923, in Allen, Neb. She was a dental assistant for Drs. Barnes and Prahl and developed and directed the Dental Assistant Program at Western Iowa Tech until her retirement. Norma married Earl R. Kimbell (deceased) on March 13, 1943, in Allen. Her children are Chris Clark of Sioux City; Linda Kimbell (Tony Cortina) of Morehead City, N.C.; Steve (Terri) Kimbell of Sioux City; and Sue (Colin) Minehart of Albert Lea, Minn. Norma has 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.