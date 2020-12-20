 Skip to main content
Patricia Clark
Patricia Clark

Patricia Clark

Patricia Clark of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to 8815 S. 28th St. Apt. 3, Fort Smith, AR 72908.

Patricia was born on Dec. 22, 1930, in Brookings, South Dakota. She worked for Zenith until they closed, and then she worked for Syns. She was a past senior regent of the Moose and past president of Girls of 68. She likes to bowl and play bingo.

Patricia married Ira Clark on July 25, 1950, in Elk Point, South Dakota. Her children are Dianna (Ken) Fox of Fort Smith, Darlus (deceased) (Todd) Nielson, and Doreen (Stan) Barka. She has 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

