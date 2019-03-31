Patricia Jane (Berg) Hover of South Sioux City celebrated her 85th birthday with a trip to the Omaha zoo on March 3, 2019.
Her children are Rocky Hover Jr., Mike Hover and Jerry Hover, all of South Sioux City, Keith Hover of Buffalo, New York, Fred (Becca) Hover of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Roxann (Tyler) Drum of South Sioux City. She has 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Patricia graduated from Wayne State Teachers College. She was married to Rocky Hover Sr., who preceded her in death. Patricia is retired and enjoys watching her family grow.