Patricia Norton will celebrate her 87th birthday on Tuesday.
Cards may be sent to Touchstone Living Center, 1800 Indian Hills Drive, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Patricia was born on Jan. 19, 1934, in Sioux City. She married her husband, Bob, on Oct. 22, 1953, in Jefferson, S.D. Their children are Richard Norton (deceased), Bruce Norton of California, Suzanne Van Deventer of Sioux City, Michael Norton of Nebraska, Tim Norton of Minnesota, Don Norton of South Dakota, and Diann Norton of Oregon. She has 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Patricia worked at Mid-Step Services and retired from Holy Spirit Retirement Home as an activities coordinator.