Patricia 'Patty' (Haupert) McGuire

Patricia "Patty" (Haupert) McGuire of Sioux City and formerly of Spirit Lake, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Cards may be sent to 2724 Oleander Ct., Sioux City, IA 51106.

Patricia Haupert was born on Jan. 11, 1943. She grew up on the family farm near Burt, Iowa. Patty married Jerry McGuire on June 10, 1967. She retired from the Spirit Lake Public Library in 2012. Following retirement, Patty and Jerry moved to Sioux City to be closer to family.

Her children are Tony (Melodie) McGuire, Susan McGuire, and Mary McGuire and bonus daughter Jonette Spurlock, all of Sioux City. Patty has one step-granddaughter and two step-great-grandchildren.

