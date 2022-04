The Rev. Paul Eisele of Le Mars will celebrate his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Cards and well wishes may be sent to 35 6th Ave. NE, Le Mars, IA 51031.

Rev. Paul was born on April 19, 1942, to Frank and Inez (Schwarzenbach) Eisele in Whittemore, Iowa. He was ordained to the the priesthood on June 1, 1968, at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City.