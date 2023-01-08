Phyllis Bobier of South Sioux City will celebrate her 90th Birthday with a family dinner on Saturday.

Cards may be sent to 1513 Autumn Olive Lane, South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Phyllis was born on Jan. 14, 1933, in Sioux City. She married J. W. Bobier on Jan. 19, 1952. They were able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary before J. W. passed in 2012.

Her children are Robert Bobier (deceased); David Bobier of Camp Point, Ill.; Kenny Bobier of Sioux City; Craig Bobier of Westfield, Iowa; and Janice Deibert of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Phyllis has nine grandchildren and 19 grandchildren.