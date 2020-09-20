× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rachel Hammer of Holstein, Iowa, will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 921 Riverview Drive, Cherokee, IA 51012.

Her children are Mick of Holstein; Mark of Ida Grove, Iowa; and Marvel of Denver, Colorado. She has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Rachel was born on Sept. 21, 1925, in Battle Creek, Iowa. She was married to Edwin (deceased). She was an LPN at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove.

