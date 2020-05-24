Ralph Chinn
View Comments

Ralph Chinn

{{featured_button_text}}
Ralph Chinn

Ralph Chinn of Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday at a later date with family and friends.

Cards may be sent to 702 Welsch Ave., Apt. 7, Correctionville, IA 51016.

His children are Deb (Reed) Henrichsen of Des Moines, Don (Marty) Chinn of Correctionville, and David Chinn (deceased). He has 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Ralph was born on May 29, 1930. He was a self-employed trucker for 65 years for other companies over the years.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Sam Hallowell

Sam Hallowell of Hornick, Iowa, will celebrate his 99th birthday on May 15, 2020 with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News