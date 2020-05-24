Ralph Chinn of Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate his 90th birthday at a later date with family and friends.
Cards may be sent to 702 Welsch Ave., Apt. 7, Correctionville, IA 51016.
His children are Deb (Reed) Henrichsen of Des Moines, Don (Marty) Chinn of Correctionville, and David Chinn (deceased). He has 10 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Ralph was born on May 29, 1930. He was a self-employed trucker for 65 years for other companies over the years.
