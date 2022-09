Ralph "Mickey" Derochie of Sioux City will celebrate his 90th birthday on Monday, Sept. 26.

Cards may be sent to 2612 Center St., Sioux City, IA 51103.

Ralph was born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Jefferson, S.D. Ralph married Ella Miller on Feb. 2, 1952. Ella passed away on Nov. 23, 2019.

Ralph's children are Deb (Bob - deceased) Green, Ron (Ann) Derochie, Neal (Cheryl) Derochie, and Carla (Rick) Elliott. Ralph has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.