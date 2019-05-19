Ramona Mehrer of Hinton, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 24 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 483 Valley Drive, Hinton, IA 51024.
Her children are Mark and Lori Mehrer of Merrill, Iowa, and Rhonda and Randy Townley of Marion, Iowa. She has five grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ramona was born on May 29, 1939, in Watertown, South Dakota. She was a farm wife, a store manager at Verizon and an assistant manager at Riddles.