Ray Reed of Sioux City will celebrate his 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Ray was born on Feb. 2, 1923, in Bartlett, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He married Deloris Hardersen on July 18, 1945. He farmed in Plymouth County, Iowa, before moving to Sioux City. He farmed at the Kay-Dee Farm and raised paint horses. He later moved to western Nebraska where he worked on different ranches. Deloris passed away in 2013.