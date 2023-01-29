Ray Reed of Sioux City will celebrate his 100th birthday with an open house on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Cards may be sent to c/o Holy Spirit, SNF Rm 126, 1701 W. 25th St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
Ray was born on Feb. 2, 1923, in Bartlett, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He married Deloris Hardersen on July 18, 1945. He farmed in Plymouth County, Iowa, before moving to Sioux City. He farmed at the Kay-Dee Farm and raised paint horses. He later moved to western Nebraska where he worked on different ranches. Deloris passed away in 2013.
His children are Sharilyn Steck of Sioux City; Randy (Sherry) Reed (both deceased); Monty (Luanne) Reed of Ainsworth, Neb.; Marlon Reed of Bassett, Neb.; Bryan Reed of Ainsworth; and Ranae Reed of Sioux City. Ray has 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.