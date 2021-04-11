 Skip to main content
Rex Wilcox
Rex Wilcox

Rex Wilcox of Sioux City will celebrate his 95th birthday on Friday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 2607 Nicklaus Blvd. Apt. 308, Sioux City, IA 51106.

Rex was born April 16, 1948, in Norfolk, Nebraska. He married Dorothy Wilcox (deceased) on Sept. 16, 1948. Rex is a World War II veteran and served in the Army Reserves for more than 30 years. He was a longtime employee of the United States Post Office and retired after his final 13 years as postmaster in South Sioux City.

Rex's children are Carol (Dale) Thompson of Rolling Meadows, Illinois; Jim (Jeannie) Wilcox of Galloway, New Jersey; Jane (Pat) Loving of Sioux City; Margaret Wiebelhaus (deceased); David Wilcox (deceased); and Julie (Catalina) Wilcox of Englewood, Colorado. He has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

