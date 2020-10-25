 Skip to main content
Richard Krone
Richard Krone

Richard "Dick" Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 94th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105.

His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City, and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. He has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Dick was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950. Dick started in the communication tower business in the 1950s. He was one of the founding members of Sabre Communications. After retiring, he worked at Menards as a morning stocker until the age of 87.

