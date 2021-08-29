Richard Lane of South Sioux City, will celebrate his 90th birthday in September at a private dinner with his family.

Cards can be sent to Richard Lane, 437 E. 29th St., South Sioux City, NE 68776.

Richard graduated from East High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army. He graduated from DeVry Institute in Chicago and then returned to Siouxland. Richard and his wife of nearly 69 years, Marilyn, owned and operated Tops TV in South Sioux City over 25 years.

Richard's children are David (Rob Davey) of Ponca, Neb.; Ron Lane of Naples, Fla.; Dennis (Erin) Lane of Fort Calhoun, Neb.; Cathy (Marc) Fugleberg of Papillion, Neb.; and Susie (Terry) Mogensen of Sioux City and Ponca, Neb. Richard has seven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

