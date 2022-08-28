 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Wachter

Richard Wachter

Richard Wachter of Bloomfield, Neb., will celebrate his 90th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 6, with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 119 S Crown Pt., Bloomfield, NE 68718.

Richard was born on Sept. 6, 1932, in Rosalie, Neb. He married Susan Wachter. His children are Deb (Eric) Stinson of Norfolk, Neb.; Kathy Wachter-Heinle of Lincoln, Neb.; Connie (Bert) Wagner Creighton, Neb.; Diane (David) Kumm of Bloomfield; and Dan (Kim) Wachter Wausa, Neb. Richard has 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News