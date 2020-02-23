Robert Hansen

Robert Hanson of Sioux City will celebrate his 97th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 5501 Gordon Drive, Room 213, Sioux City, IA 51106.
Bob was born on Feb. 25, 1923, in Emerson, Nebraska. He graduated from Emerson High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946 in an anti-aircraft unit and with Armed Forces Radio. He had the honor of announcing the end of World War II to troops in the Pacific Theater. Bob was a longtime employee of the Sioux City Journal. He currently resides at the Sunrise Retirement Community. His wife, Connie, passed away two years ago.