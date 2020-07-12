Robert M. "Bob" Irwin of Sioux City will celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 2704 Sheridan St., Sioux City, IA 51103.
His children are Jim Irwin (Julia) of Sioux City, Linda Tuxhorn (Karl) of Tuscon, Arizona, Leigh Ferber (Buddy) of Naples, Florida, Debra Bauer of Sioux City, Jayne Irwin of Kansas City, Kansas, Kathleen Brewer of Sioux City, Julie Martel of Parrish, Florida, and Brian Irwin (Brenda) of Lincoln, Nebraska. He has 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Bob was born on July 18, 1925, in Merrill, Iowa. Major Robert Irwin returned to Sioux City in 1967 after serving 24 years first in the U.S. Army Air Corps, then with the U.S. Air Force. He served in combat during both World War II and Vietnam. He finished his military career as a senior pilot with a total of 80 combat missions. In Sioux City, he worked at Sioux Tools as an export manager. He was married first to Gwen and then Dolores; both are deceased.
Bob served as a former president of the Sioux City Engineers Club and Sioux City Rental Association. He is a charter member of the 174th Air National Guard.
