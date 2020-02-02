Roberta Pendleton

Roberta was born on Feb. 4, 1918, in Sioux City. After college, Roberta worked as a lighting adviser and lecturer in the Chicago area. She then served in the U.S. Navy's WAVES as a communication officer in Washington, D.C., and New York City. After the war, she returned to Sioux City and worked at Morningside College. She and Don Pendleton married in 1946.