Roberta Pendleton
View Comments

Roberta Pendleton

{{featured_button_text}}
Roberta Pendleton

Roberta (Stock) Pendeleton of Sioux City will celebrate her 102nd birthday with family.

Cards may be sent to 2562 Pierce St., Apt. 402, Sioux City, IA 51104.

She has five children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Roberta was born on Feb. 4, 1918, in Sioux City. After college, Roberta worked as a lighting adviser and lecturer in the Chicago area. She then served in the U.S. Navy's WAVES as a communication officer in Washington, D.C., and New York City. After the war, she returned to Sioux City and worked at Morningside College. She and Don Pendleton married in 1946. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donald Streeter
Birthdays

Donald Streeter

Donald Streeter of North Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 2 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at North Sioux City Community …

LaVinna Wiese
Birthdays

LaVinna Wiese

LaVinna Wiese of Correctionville, Iowa, formerly of Cushing, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday Jan. 29.

Birthdays

Dan Ping

Dan Ping of Yankton, South Dakota, will celebrate his 85th birthday with a family dinner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News