Roberta Pendleton

Roberta (Stock) Pendeleton of Sioux City will celebrate her 102nd birthday with family.
Cards may be sent to 2562 Pierce St., Apt. 402, Sioux City, IA 51104.
She has five children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Roberta was born on Feb. 4, 1918, in Sioux City. After college, Roberta worked as a lighting adviser and lecturer in the Chicago area. She then served in the U.S. Navy's WAVES as a communication officer in Washington, D.C., and New York City. After the war, she returned to Sioux City and worked at Morningside College. She and Don Pendleton married in 1946.