Roberta S. Pendleton of Sioux City will celebrate her 101st birthday on Feb. 4, 2019, with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 2525 Nebraska St., Apt. 204, Sioux City, IA 51104.
Roberta was born to John and Mabel (Waters) Stock, in Sioux City, on Feb. 4, 1918. After college, she worked as a lighting adviser/lecturer in the Chicago area. She then served with the U.S. Navy's W.A.V.E.S. as a communication officer in Washington, D.C. After the war, she returned to Sioux City and worked at Morningside College. She was married to Don Pendleton in 1946. She has five children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.