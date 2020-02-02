Roger Kann
Roger Kann

Roger Kann

Roger Kann of Sioux City will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 3265 Viking Drive, Sioux City, IA 51104.

His children are Mary (Trent) Bertram of Sioux City, Matt (Patty) Kann of Sioux City and Molly (Al) Gustafson of Rockford, Illinois. He has five grandchildren.

Roger was born on Feb. 5, 1940, in Danbury, Iowa. He married Sharon on Oct. 23, 1965, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Roger was employed with the Sioux City Journal as a circulation director, retiring in 2007.

