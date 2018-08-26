Roger Stolen of Sergeant Bluff celebrated his 85th birthday with a family dinner.
Cards may be sent to 2100 Roundtable Road, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.
His children are Sue (Gary) Brinner of Springfield, Virginia, Steve (Vicki) Stolen of Sioux City, Jenny (Kevin) Cownie of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Tom (Tracy) Stolen of Sioux City. He has 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Roger was born on Sept. 4, 1933, in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Roger married the former Joan Ruff on Aug. 29, 1953, in Sioux City. Roger retired as a chief master sergeant with the Iowa Air National Guard, 185th ARW. He is a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church.