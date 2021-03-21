Rose Williams of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to Rose in Merrill, IA 51038.

Rose was born on March 23, 1931, in Sioux City. She married Robert Williams on Dec. 21, 1947, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Merrill. Rose worked at CNA Brentwood, Plaza Pub Steakhouse, Wyman's Worry, farming, and packing jobs until her retirement.

Her children are Mary Ann Phillips (deceased); Donald Williams (deceased); Deborah Stitt of Sioux City; Angela Reisma of Sioux Center, Iowa; John Williams of Lyons, Neb.; James Williams (deceased); and Janice Williams of Florida. Rose has 25 grandchildren and a lot of great-grandchildren.

