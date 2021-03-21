 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose Williams
View Comments

Rose Williams

{{featured_button_text}}
Rose Williams

Rose Williams of Merrill, Iowa, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Tuesday.

Cards may be sent to Rose in Merrill, IA 51038.

Rose was born on March 23, 1931, in Sioux City. She married Robert Williams on Dec. 21, 1947, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Merrill. Rose worked at CNA Brentwood, Plaza Pub Steakhouse, Wyman's Worry, farming, and packing jobs until her retirement.

Her children are Mary Ann Phillips (deceased); Donald Williams (deceased); Deborah Stitt of Sioux City; Angela Reisma of Sioux Center, Iowa; John Williams of Lyons, Neb.; James Williams (deceased); and Janice Williams of Florida. Rose has 25 grandchildren and a lot of great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jo Ann Wilson
Birthdays

Jo Ann Wilson

Jo Ann Wilson of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, March 20, with a card shower.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News