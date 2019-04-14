Rosemarie Munson of Sioux City is celebrating her 85th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to 2616 S. Cypress St., Sioux City, IA 51106.
Her children are Kathy Camerer of Tucson, Arizona, and Rodger Nelson of Battle Creek, Nebraska. She has 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Rosemarie was born on April 10, 1934. She was married to James on April 9, 1977. They also are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. Rosemarie was a cosmetologist for 44 years and is celebrating her 40th year selling Shaklee.