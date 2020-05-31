His children are Steve Salem of Sioux City, Cathy (Dennis) Fey of Scottsdale, Arizona, Mary (Dave) Edwards of Winfield, Iowa, Sandy (Kurt) Witte of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Joe (Amy) Salem of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He has 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three stepgrandchildren.

Rudy was born on June 8, 1930, in Ida Grove, Iowa. He was married to Mary F. Bendixen on June 11, 1955, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Mary has passed away. Rudy was employed for 33 years as Siouxland's premier radio play-by-play sportscaster. He was the founder of Rudy Salem Staffing Service, now Aventure Staffing. He was a personnel director at St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital (the first ever), St. Vincent's Hospital and Marian Health Center (now Mercy). He was also employed with various sales jobs and Toy National Bank. He was an excellent baseball and softball player and basketball player.