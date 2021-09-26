 Skip to main content
Ruth Brooks
Ruth Brooks of Sioux City will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house on October 9 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel.

Cards may be sent to 725 Pearl St. Apt. #210, Sioux City, IA 51101.

Ruth was born on October 8, 1921, in rural South Sioux City. She was a home health care provider until her retirement. Her son is Rick Brooks of Reno, Nev. Ruth has seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

