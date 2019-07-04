{{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Bruno of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house at noon on July 13 at Stoney Creek Inn in Sioux City.

Cards may be sent to 1414 24th St., Sioux City, IA 51104.

Ruth was born on July 19, 1929.

