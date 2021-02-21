 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth Lill
View Comments

Ruth Lill

{{featured_button_text}}
Ruth Lill

Ruth Lill of Charter Oak, Iowa, will celebrate her 80th birthday on Friday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 561 Fifth St., Charter Oak, IA 51439.

Ruth was born on Feb. 26, 1941, in Carson City, Nevada. She married Alva Lill on June 28, 1959, in Charter Oak. Ruth worked as photographer for many years. Her children are Melvin Lill of Charter Oak, Melanie Mogensen of Dow City, Iowa, and Markie Welch of Sioux City. She has nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

James 'Mac' McMartin
Birthdays

James 'Mac' McMartin

James "Mac" McMartin of Sioux City will celebrate his 95th birthday on Saturday. A family celebration will hopefully happen later this spring/summer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News