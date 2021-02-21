Ruth was born on Feb. 26, 1941, in Carson City, Nevada. She married Alva Lill on June 28, 1959, in Charter Oak. Ruth worked as photographer for many years. Her children are Melvin Lill of Charter Oak, Melanie Mogensen of Dow City, Iowa, and Markie Welch of Sioux City. She has nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.