Ruth Simon of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on July 28 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., in Sioux City.
Cards may be sent to 5446 Stone Ave., Sioux City, IA 51106.
Ruth was born on July 30, 1929, in the Battle Creek, Nebraska, area. She attended beauty school in Sioux City. Ruth and her family lived in Sioux City for a number of years. They later moved to the rural area of Jefferson, South Dakota. Ruth retired and moved back to the Sioux City area.