Ruth Woods

Ruth Woods of Onawa, Iowa, will celebrate her 100th birthday over Labor Day week with relatives from California, Tennessee, Arizona and Bronson, Iowa. She will also visit with friends during the coffee hour after the morning service in the Community Church of Christ in Sloan, Iowa, on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Cards may be sent to Premier Estates, 190 15th St., Apt. 4, Onawa, IA 51040.

Ruth was born on Sept. 8, 1922, in Thurman, Iowa. After graduating from high school she attended college in Peru, Neb.; Whittier, Calif.; and Morningside in Sioux City.

Ruth and Merle Woods were married on June 1, 1947. She taught for 31 years in California and Iowa and assisted her husband in some Sloan businesses. Merle passed away in 2012.

