Ruth Woods
Ruth Woods

Ruth Woods

Ruth Woods of Whiting, Iowa, will celebrate her 98th birthday at a diner with friends.

Cards may be sent to 310 A Shannon Drive, Whiting, IA 51063.

Ruth was born on Sept. 8, 1922, in Thurman, Iowa, to Wayne and Nellie Solleder. She married Merle Woods on June 1, 1947, at First Central Congregational Church in Omaha. Mrs. Woods taught at elementary schools in California and Iowa for 31 years. She also assisted her husband with some businesses in Sloan. Merle passed away in 2012.

