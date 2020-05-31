× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shirley Fornia, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 12100 Chancellors Village Lane, 5106, Fredericksburg, VA 22407.

Her children are Gary Fornia of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sheryl (Fornia) and Mike Pierce of Oak Hill, Virginia. She has one granddaughter.

Shirley was born on June 14, 1930, in Plymouth County, Iowa. She was married to Carl Fornia on Aug. 16, 1953. Carl has passed away. Shirley was a school teacher, worked in sales for Fuller Brush and is a crafter.

