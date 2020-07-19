× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stella Serviss of Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to 1902 Boies St., Sioux City, IA 51109.

Her children are Tammy (Mike) Asher of Kernersville, North Carolina, Rick (Ellie Benson) Serviss and Les Serviss, both of Sioux City, and Teresa (Dan) Leonard of Salix, Iowa. She has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Stella was born on July 20, 1940, in Gordon, Nebraska. Stella married Nolan on March 4, 1958, in Sioux City. Nolan passed away in December 2012. Stella retired from St. Luke's in 2010. She loves spending time with her friends and family. Her favorite time is playing cards with her childhood friend, Gale, every morning.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0