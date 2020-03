Sue Miller of Sergeant Bluff will celebrate her 85th birthday with a family dinner.

Cards may be sent to 1333 Warrior Road, Sergeant Bluff, IA 51054.

Her children are Tammy (Dave) Matthey of Sioux City, and Cathy (Jone) Bishop of Sioux City. She has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Sue was born on March 20, 1935, in Victoria, Texas. She helped with the family business until it was sold. Sue plays as much duplicate bridge as possible.

